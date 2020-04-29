Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is seen during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is seen during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Politics

LEARNING FROM HOME: Deb wants kids back in school

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCORDING to the opposition leader, five independent research reports commissioned to examine the impact of remote learning have found that the state government's learning from home plan is piling pressure on families and damaging students' educations.

According to the Opposition, the latest report by the Peter Underwood Centre found that nearly half (46 per cent) of students are at risk of suffering adverse educational, nutritional, health, social, and emotional outcomes if they are kept away from school.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the Premier should admit she got it wrong and that they have created a two-tier education system of haves and have-nots.

"The overwhelming evidence is that our schools should be open for everyone and that parents should have the right to choose how their kids learn," Ms Frecklington said.

"These reports show a digital divide among students, particularly for those in regional and remote parts of Queensland where connectivity is an issue.

"Opening schools is the first real step to restarting the economy and protecting jobs.

"Access to a world-class education should be the standard and the best place for that is in the classroom.

"The advice from health experts and education experts is clear, it's time for the Premier to do the right thing and open our schools for everyone."

More Stories

coronavirussouthburnett deb freklington education south burnett education
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online quiz to test knowledge of Central Highlands families

        premium_icon Online quiz to test knowledge of Central Highlands families

        News The Central Highlands Regional Council will host a family quiz night at 7pm this Friday.

        Psychologist warns against alcohol abuse during Covid-19

        premium_icon Psychologist warns against alcohol abuse during Covid-19

        Health Mackay psychologist highlights dangers of using alcohol as a form of...

        Mother’s Day raffle to help rescue animals

        premium_icon Mother’s Day raffle to help rescue animals

        News Proceeds from the raffle will go towards CQ Pet Rescue’s operational costs.

        Unusual kids’ art competition reveals prize winners

        premium_icon Unusual kids’ art competition reveals prize winners

        Family Fun Kids stuck at home tapped into a rich vein of creativity, as winners of an usual...