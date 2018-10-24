Learning from the great outdoors

Darcy Donohoe, Levi Toon and Emmerson George at Yumba Bimbi's Bush Discovery Project at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

Darcy Donohoe, Levi Toon and Emmerson George at Yumba Bimbi's Bush Discovery Project at the Emerald Botanic Gardens. Kristen Booth

A NEW program run by Yumba Bimbi is inspiring young children to embrace nature and explore the wild outdoors while at the same time nurturing their social skills, wellbeing and love of learning.

Yumba Bimbi Bush Discovery project officer and early childhood educator Bianca Marconi said she established the program because "we wanted to provide a beautiful and meaningful play-based experience for all children in our community which was inclusive”.

Ms Marconi said the program, now in its third week, had many benefits, however the greatest was getting children outside and connecting with nature.

Facilitated by early childhood educator Maddy Day, who attended the Forest School Leader Training, the weekly bush discovery outings aim to improve social skills, increase enthusiasm for learning, improve problem-solving skills, improve emotional wellbeing, and provide an increased appreciation for nature and a sense of belonging.

Ms Marconi said it was known that children often became less anxious when in nature, which could lead to a reduction in challenging behaviours overall.

"If we provide them with open-ended experiences and a play-based approach to learning then they learn skills that increase their self-esteem and develop qualities such as empathy, patience, acceptance and understanding.

"They learn to understand each other really well, and they learn each other's language and how to interact with each other. They learn caring and kindness which is beautiful to see.”

The sessions, which can accommodate 15 children from birth up to age 12 at a time, are run on Monday mornings during school terms with a view to also start an after-school session.

Darcy Donohoe at Yumba Bimbi's Bush Discovery Project at the Emerald Botanic Gardens. Kristen Booth

"Our mission is to build inclusive communities so we're really encouraging any child to come along. We can adapt our spaces to suit all children. For example, if a child has limited mobility, we can adapt our spaces and support that child to be among other children and adults,” Ms Marconi said.

Ms Marconi said the skills learned through the Bush Discovery Project would transcend into the school environment and could enhance academic achievement.

"But most importantly, playing in nature makes us happier and healthier, which is why we encourage everyone to be part of this initiative.

"In today's society, as a result of the increased use and dependency of technology, children are spending less and less time in nature.

"This is having a negative affect on their mental health, self-esteem, resilience, risk taking, social skills and more,” she said.

"What families may not realise is simply through rich conversations, we can incorporate learning areas such as maths, science, English and the arts.”

Darcy Donohoe at Yumba Bimbi's Bush Discovery Project at the Emerald Botanic Gardens. Kristen Booth

Sarah Toon, who lives in Emerald, said her two-year-old son Levi was enjoying his weekly nature explorations with Yumba Bimbi.

"He's a very adventurous two-year-old who loves being outside. He loves putting his gumboots on and he loves going to look for things with the magnifying glasses they give him,” she said.

"It's a great initiative and we've got nothing else in Emerald like it.”

Ms Toon said people didn't spend as much time outside as they used to when she was a child.

"Being outside playing with sticks and dirt is not something kids do as much as we used to.”

Yumba Bimbi Support Services, a not-for-profit organisation, has been helping to enhance the lives of people with disabilities across the Central Highlands, Bowen Basin and Western Queensland regions for 20 years, with the ongoing aim of supporting inclusive communities.

The Forest School Learning Initiative ethos is to encourage children of all abilities to get back outdoors in to nature and learn valuable life-long skills.

For more information log on to yumbabimbi.com.au or call (07) 4987 7933.