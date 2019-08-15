Learning valuable life skills

Our students did well at the recent Schools' Business Challenge.

WHAT has school got to do with the real world?

Sometimes students in class complain that what they are learning in class is not relevant to their future. Sounds fair.

At Emerald Christian College about 40% of our students prepare for uni and the rest for a trade or direct entry to work.

Ruth Burton graduated from ECC in 2016 and is in her third year of a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Literature and History. She hopes to one day become an editor.

Ruth Burton is completing a Bachelor of Arts with the University of Queensland. Contributed

She enjoys the whole scholastic atmosphere of uni and is doing well.

Some ECC students prepare for business and recently a team of ECC Seniors competed in the CQU business competition and came fifth out of 50 schools in Australia. It was a fast paced event that tested their knowledge and logic skills.

ECC has three words on the front fence: Challenge, Strength, Success.

We put our students through all sorts of challenges and competitions and they build their strength, spiritually, physically and mentally.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge is coming up and we are entering four teams in two sections.

Push carts for Years 5 and 6 and two more in Human Powered Vehicles.

The local version of the HPV race, round four of the Super Series, was held recently in Emerald, now in its third year.

280 teenagers in 22 teams from 12 schools from Toowoomba to Mackay clocked up 1700 km in 16 hours. Contributed

Rotary conducted the scrutineering. Lions feed us, SES looked after track safety and marshalling and teachers, students and parents from ESHS, Marist and ECC set up and packed up. CHRC and CQU covered the big costs allowing the teams to compete for free.

HELMETS ON: Safety first! Contributed

In push carts teams of eight Year 5/6 students compete in five events including a street race, war cry and assembly / disassembly. We usually finish in the top three out of over 15 teams each year.

Then there is the upcoming Eisteddfod where almost half of our students will represent the school along with primary debating coming up soon.

So how does all this relate to real life? Simple, reading, writing and arithmetic are all important, but so is learning to work as a team, conquer your fears, train until your performance is as good as possible.

The real world is a competitive place where you don't always achieve your goals and at times things end in tears, but if you keep taking on new and harder challenges, build your strength in all areas of your life then success that you have earned happens more and more often until it is almost the norm.

The small things that used to worry you fall by the wayside and you learn to use your energy and skills in things that matter.

And besides, you and your mates build a few memories along the way that can last a long time.