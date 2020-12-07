UPDATE: Fraser township survives night, but warning remains

A bushfire is approaching Happy Valley on Fraser Island and QFES have issued a leave order.

UPDATE:

Fraser Island's Happy Valley township has survived the night, but remains under threat from a large bushfire.

It comes after QFES warned the fire would impact the township about midnight.

An update at 3.30am on Monday stated the fire was now expected impact Happy Valley about 7am.

It indicates firefighters have been able to slow, but not stop, the progress of the fire.

More updates will be available throughout the morning.

UPDATE:

QFES advises a large fire is travelling in a south easterly direction towards Happy Valley.

The fire is expected to impact the township about midnight.

The Chronicle understands more than 20 crews have formed a perimeter around the township as a last line of defence.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire from advancing.

People have been told to leave the area immediately.

EARLIER:

QFES advises there is a bushfire approaching Happy Valley.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Anyone in the vicinity of Happy Valley township should leave the area heading to the Eastern Beach and head south to Eurong Resort.

QFES advises people in the area to follow their bushfire survival plan now.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so."

"If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

"Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: Act now."

A large fire is currently travelling in a south easterly direction towards Happy Valley township on Fraser Island and is expected to impact Happy Valley township around 4pm.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

If you are leaving:

• Secure your pets for safe transport.

• Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

• Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• Identify a safe spot to shelter in, which would be a place with more than one exit, preferably inside a brick building, away from windows and doors. The safest spot is the place that will keep you furthest away from the intense heat from the fire. As the fire approaches and passes, the safest spot will change, so be ready to move.