Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A flood emergency alert has been issued for parts of Queensland after heavy rain was recorded overnight.
A flood emergency alert has been issued for parts of Queensland after heavy rain was recorded overnight.
News

‘Leave now’: Flood warning for Qld

Ellen Ransley
by
17th Mar 2021 6:47 AM

Some Queensland residents have been told to move to higher ground "now" after towns in central parts of the state received more than 130mm in three hours overnight.

An emergency alert was issued by the Central Highlands Regional Council for residents in Sapphire, northwest of Emerald shortly before 5am, urging residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground immediately.

"Due to heavy rainfall, the Retreat Creek is rising rapidly and major flooding is expected," the alert from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

"Properties in low-lying areas are likely to be impacted. Council advises residents to warn neighbours, secure belongings and move to higher ground now."

It comes after severe thunderstorms lashed the Central Highlands overnight.

In the latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology at 6am, they said the immediate threat had passed.

Florence Vale, west of Emerald, received 124mm in the three hours to 1.40am on Wednesday morning, while nearby Keilambete recorded 138mm in the three hours to 12.35am.

It comes as new climate modelling suggests La Nina's influence is likely to persist into April.

"Outlooks indicate a wetter-than-average month for northern and eastern parts of Australia," the Bureau said.

Originally published as 'Leave now': Flood warning for Qld

More Stories

central queensland editors picks emerald flooding queensland sapphire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener

        Premium Content NAMED: Capras squad for ISC opener

        Rugby League Round 1 clash will be Guy Williams’ first as the club’s head coach.

        Hundreds of CQ resources jobs on offer

        Premium Content Hundreds of CQ resources jobs on offer

        Careers Job advertisements number in the thousands across the state.

        Pricey birthday present stolen from mailbox of CQ home

        Premium Content Pricey birthday present stolen from mailbox of CQ home

        News Owners were left with an empty box after the ‘birthday present’ was stolen from the...

        Canavan calls for AstraZeneca rollout to be suspended

        Premium Content Canavan calls for AstraZeneca rollout to be suspended

        News The calls by Senator Canavan follow rollout suspensions of AstraZeneca by Spain...