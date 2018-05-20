Leaving CQ for Japan

ON THEIR WAY: The exchange student group sold raffle tickets at the May Day Fair in Blackwater to raise funds for their trip.

ON THEIR WAY: The exchange student group sold raffle tickets at the May Day Fair in Blackwater to raise funds for their trip. Central Highlands Council

EIGHT local high school students have been selected to participate in the trip of a lifetime next month.

Mikaela Bannan, Reade Conaghan, Katie Cooke, Cameron Jackson, Amelia and Hope Knapman, Britney Roberts and Elissa Russell will represent the Central Highlands on this year's annual student exchange trip to sister city Ichinoseki in Japan.

Central Highlands Regional Council administration officer Nicole Rickards and procurement officer William De Vreede are chaperones for this year's trip.

Ms Rickards said she was thrilled to be part of the program and was looking forward to getting to know her host family for the two-week adventure.

"We're about to start cultural lessons to learn some Japanese and about the culture in preparation to spend three nights with families in Ichinoseki,” she said

The group will depart for Japan on Saturday, June 30, and will return on Friday, July 13.

They will spend the first week in the Ichinoseki region in northern Japan and then travel south to Osaka, Hiroshima and Tokyo before returning home to the region.

The friendship between the two towns began in 1991 to foster a collaboration of commerce, industry, youth, goodwill, education and culture between the two regions.

Fundraising for the trip is well under way, with two-thirds of the travel and food expenses already raised.

However the group is also organising more community events for next month.

"We're planning a bingoor trivia night in Juneso keep an eye out formore details as they arefinalised,” Ms Rickards said.

Expressions of interest for participants for next year's exchange will be called for in October.

Keep an eye on the council's website or e-news bulletin for your chance to be involved in the exchange program.