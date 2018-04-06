Leaving Jackson lands in Capella

BREATHTAKING: Jeff Carter Cash and Brooke McMullen bring to life a breathtaking musical concert not to be missed.

A CAPTIVATING and unforgettable musical concert is making its way to Capella this month.

For over 40 years Johnny Cash and June Carter captivated audiences around the world with their songs of life, love and heartache.

Now Jeff Carter Cash and Brooke McMullen bring to life a breathtaking musical concert not to be missed.

Held on Friday, April 20, at the Capella Cultural Centre, the two hour live concert Leaving Jackson The Johnny Cash and June Carter Story will see a heart-warming love story played out through some of the greatest songs ever written.

Capella Cultural Centre manager Les Alberts said this is one musical concert not to be missed.

"Leaving Jackson The Johnny Cash and June Carter Story will have you singing, laughing and crying for more,” he said.

"The audience will get to see a love story played out through some of the greatest songs ever written by Johnny Cash and June Carter.

"The performers who are playing the roles are Jeff Carter Cash and Brooke McMullen and they are going to bring to life a captivating and unforgettable musical concert, which has to be seen to be believed.

"It is going to be an unforgettable evening of music from the Johnny Cash and June Carter era.”

Tickets are selling fast, to avoid disappointment and steal a seat close to front pre-book your tickets today.

Ticket prices are $42 per person, $38 for concession and groups of ten or more are $38 per person.

Also available is a pre-show dinner, which will be served at 6.30pm, one hour before the show. The dinner will be buffet style all-you-can-eat for $25.

To pre-book your tickets, phone 49849300.