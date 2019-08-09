Legend to play with the locals

THE Central Highlands will soon host a legend of country music when a popular community project returns to the region.

Award-winning singer Troy Cassar-Daley is coming to Capella Cultural Centre as part of the Legend and the Locals' show.

When: Thursday, August 15, from 7.30-10pm

Where: Capella Cultural Centre

Cost: Free - tickets must be reserved by phoning 4984 9300.

The show supports talent in regional areas by facilitating musical collaborations between a legend - such as Mr Cassar-Daley - and local performers.

As part of his visit to Capella, Mr Cassar-Daley will rehearse and perform two songs with the Emerald State High School choir.

He will also sing a duet with local singer Mitch Rolfe and work with local songwriter Anna Farquhar on how to craft her music and provide advice about how to navigate the music industry.

Local musician Kalesti Butler will be his first support act and Queensland act Melody Moko will be his second support act.

Having toured the Central Highlands several times throughout his career, Mr Cassar-Daley said he had wanted to play a show at Capella "for a while now”.

"We booked this run (for Legend and the Locals) so far out so we could get to towns we haven't played for a long time,” he said.

"Capella has been on my radar for a while now and I've just wanted to do a show there so bad and now we are coming out, so I can't wait.”

Shows liked Legend and the Locals united regional Australia, Mr Cassar-Daley said.

"It's a chance to have the time to invest in our smaller towns with music and what it does in our lives,” he said.

"We have a love of music and a love of this land and that's what bonds us.

"It brings a smile to peoples' faces when they are included and that's what makes it special.”

Mr Cassar-Daley said the show also gave him the chance to be a role model for aspiring singers.

"I'd like to help people overcome that fear and really embrace the art of performing,” he said.