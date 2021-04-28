Legendary Mackay aviation figure Mike Jones passes away

The late Mike Jones with brothers Greg and Neil Christensen. Picture: Lucy Martin

The late Mike Jones with brothers Greg and Neil Christensen. Picture: Lucy Martin

Mike Jones is remembered as a good bloke with a dry sense of humour who helped thousands gain their pilot's wings.

The aviation powerhouse died on Monday morning, aged in his 80s, following complications from a fall.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said he was really sad to learn of his passing.

"I counted Mike Jones as a significant person in the course of my life," Cr Williamson said.

"All of the endorsements I gathered were all done by Mike Jones."

Cr Williamson said Mr Jones "contributed one heck of a lot" to the Mackay community including flying goods and services to a "huge number" of cattle stations in the hinterlands in the early days of his career.

"He had some great stories to tell - aviation based stories - about flying in all sorts of weather and all sorts of aeroplanes and into all sorts of makeshift (air) strips in the west," Cr Williamson said.

He said Mr Jones launched thousands of domestic and international pilots' careers with many flying under his charter operations.

Cr Williamson said Mr Jones used to fly tourists to Bushy Atoll, an island about 70km east of Mackay, and also had a half-share in Temple Island where he made an air strip by dragging iron behind a motorcycle.

The late Mike Jones with brothers Greg and Neil Christensen. Picture: Lucy Martin

As well as being a chief instructor and charter flight pilot, Mr Jones was a licenced aircraft engineer.

"There wouldn't be too many people in general aviation who had not heard of or met Mike Jones," Cr Williamson said.

"As a person, he was one of those consistent, never-changed people who had a very dry sense of humour; softly spoken, but you always knew that the words that he spoke were considered and right on the mark most of the time.

"He was sort of unflappable really as a person, I can't say I ever saw Jonesy really upset or cranky.

"He very seldom had bad words to say about anybody.

"He was just a good bloke.

"It's a big loss."

Mackay Aero Club life members Mike Jones and Kay Pemberton cut the cake, with 1977 committee members (from left) Dave Curtin, Muriel Atherton (widow of the late John Atherton), Jim Denman, Steve (son of Geoff) Hunt, Greg Christensen, Dr Bill Hasker, Paul Pemberton, Gordon McKinnon, Ken Phillips and current club president Julie Inkson. Picture: File

Mackay Tiger Moth Museum pilot Peter Currey said Mr Jones was a wonderful person who would be sadly missed.

"Mike was pretty well loved by all, very well known," Mr Currey said.

"I think most people would be thinking he's had a very full life and quite adventurous life."

It is understood the funeral will be held on Friday but details are yet to be confirmed.

If you would like to write in about your memories of Mike Jones, email heidi.petith@news.com.au

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox