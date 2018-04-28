Legends coming to the big party

MUCH TO IMPART: Steve Parish is one of the many award-winning presenters who will conduct workshops and share their extensive knowledge at Gems of the Outback .

MUCH TO IMPART: Steve Parish is one of the many award-winning presenters who will conduct workshops and share their extensive knowledge at Gems of the Outback . Contributed

THE Emerald Photographic Club is celebrating its 35th birthday by hosting the Photographic Society of Queensland's annual convention for photographers from across the state.

Anyone interested in photography is welcome to register to attend talks and workshops that will be delivered by a team of internationally and nationally renowned photographers, including Steve Parish.

This year, the conference has been given local flavour - Gems of the Outback will be the place to be from May 5 through to May 7 at the Emerald Town Hall.

Emerald Photographic Club president Pam Bartlett-Munt said it was tremendous that photographers, educators and teachers of this calibre would come to share their time with the photographers of Central Queensland.

"Most of our presenters will be holding workshops in the afternoons, and attendees may have the opportunity to shoot with a legend,” she said. "To be able to access this type of experience locally is priceless.

"Photographers and artists are welcome to come along, share with and learn from like-minded people, to not only increase knowledge, but hopefully create lasting friendships.”

The weekend will host a series of social events, kicking off with the opening of the Gems of the Outback photography competition and exhibition at the Emerald Art Gallery on Friday, May 4 at 6.30pm, before a casual dinner and birthday party on the Saturday night.

Get in fast, tickets sales close today and can be purchased online at www.emeraldphotographic club.org.

Gems of the Outback

Where: Gems of the Outback will be held at the Emerald Town Hall.

When: The three-day conference is on from Saturday, May 5, to Monday, May 7.

Cost: Conference three- day passes are $295pp. Conference single-day passes are $150pp for Saturday, $100pp for Sunday and $70pp for Monday.