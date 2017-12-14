Legislation passes

EQUALITY: Same-sex couples were able to lodge their notice to marry last Saturday, with the first weddings able to take place from January 9 .

EQUALITY: Same-sex couples were able to lodge their notice to marry last Saturday, with the first weddings able to take place from January 9 . DAVID CLARK

THE marriage equality bill passed through the House of Representatives in Canberra last Thursday evening.

The bill passed without amendments after MPs voted to knock back a series of last-minute changes to the legislation.

The Governor-General signed off on the legislation last Friday morning, allowing same-sex couples to give their one month's notice to tie the knot last Saturday.

This means the first date same-sex couples will be able to get married is January 9, 2018.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, out of 8398 voters in the Emerald Shire Council, 3826 people voted in the nation wide plebiscite, with 3052 voting No and only 763 voting Yes.

However, Emerald local Yogi Green said she couldn't be happier with the decision and life is too short, everyone is entitled to be happy.

"I believe that everyone should have the right to be happy, the whole idea of passing the bill was so everyone had the equal right of being classed as de facto or married,” Ms Green said.

"I have girlfriends from school who are gay and it is great to see they now have the right to get married if they choose.

"It doesn't matter if you want to read the bible, no one should judge you on that, and the same goes if you are gay, no one should judge you on that either.

"You can't help who you fall in love with, it just happens.

"What happens behind closed doors has got nothing to do with anybody.”

She believes the plebiscite was a huge waste of time and the government should have passed the marriage equality bill a long time ago.

"The gay community has been around for a long time and has been shunned for many years,” she said.

"They shouldn't have taken this long to come to a decision and a plebiscite was not necessary, we pay taxes for them make decisions,” she said.