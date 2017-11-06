Lego, learning and a love of science meet

COMPLETING robotic missions and presenting a research project will be the challenge faced by Denison State School robotics team the Deno Destroyers when they compete in the First Lego League Challenge in Brisbane this month.

Sponsored by CQUniversity, the Deno Destroyers will compete against more than 50 teams in their category, in a challenge that attracts students aged from nine to 16 from 80 countries.

Denison State School First Lego League coach Braedon Reis said the challenge had a focus on hydro-dynamics and students would learn about water - how we find, transport, use and dispose of it.

"The Deno Destroyers team members are Year 6 students who were selected from the school's Robotics Club,” he said.

The team members are Oscar McHugh, Kane Witkowski, Sienna Reiser and Samantha Dudman.

First Lego League involves teams building, programming and competing with a robot, as it completes a series of challenges.

Mr Reis said the students had chosen to research water wastage in showers.

"They have found an invention - Shower Manager - addressed the issues with that product and designed a better product,” he said.

Teams are judged on theiradherence to the FirstLego League core values of teamwork, cooperation and gracious professionalism.