Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Lehmann suffers foul Twitter hack

7th Jan 2020 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Darren Lehmann's concentration would have been on events on the pitch rather than his phone - but if he had checked his social media, the Brisbane Heat coach would have been in for a nasty shock.

While his team were taking on the Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showgrounds, Lehmann's personal Twitter account was hacked and used to post vile messages.

The account name was changed and the hacker used Lehmann's profile to share offensive political statements and web links.

 

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Darren Lehmann’s account was taken over.
Darren Lehmann’s account was taken over.

 

The club were made aware of the hack and posted their own message to ensure fans were aware Lehmann had nothing to do with the posts.

 

More Stories

Show More
bbl big bash brisbane heat darren lehmann editors picks hack social media twitter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health service expansions to cut patient travel

        premium_icon Health service expansions to cut patient travel

        Health Big plans are in the works for Mackay Hospital and Health Service in 2020.

        Proud parents excited over the birth of their ‘surprise’ baby

        premium_icon Proud parents excited over the birth of their ‘surprise’...

        News Emerald hospital welcomes its first born baby in 2020.

        World-first new Cat dozer hits the dirt at CQ mine

        premium_icon World-first new Cat dozer hits the dirt at CQ mine

        Business Another five machines are set to be deployed in the coming months.

        Communities back their local champions

        Communities back their local champions

        News More than 100 nominations have been received for the Australia Day Awards.