Lend a hand to help clean up

CLEANING UP: Come along and lend a helping hand on Clean Up Australia Day.

THIS Sunday join hundreds of thousands of Australians in taking to the streets for Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.

The annual nation-wide event encourages Australians to help protect and care for their local environment, collecting rubbish in a bid to provide a more sustainable future.

A number of clean-ups will be held across the region and all residents are invited to come down and lend a hand.

"Each year we see a great turn out of community members willing to volunteer a bit of their time for this worthy cause,” Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes said.

"We all have a role to play in the conservation of our fantastic region - not just on this day, but every day of the year. "By continuously thinking about ways we can reduce our impact on the environment, we can ensure the Central Highlands remains a fantastic place for generations to come.”

In 2015, over 3000 tonne of rubbish was removed from across Queensland on Clean Up Australia Day, with food and drink containers, chips and confectionery wrappers and plastic bags among the top 10 items collected.

"Every piece of rubbish that ends up in our parks, waterways, bushland and on our streets is harmful to our environment,” Cr Hayes said.

"Help make a difference and get involved in this great community event.

"It's as easy as grabbing a pair of gloves, a hat, some sturdy shoes, sun protection and a bottle of water and rocking up to one of our registration sites.”