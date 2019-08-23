Less work, more pay is the way

Name: Shannae Goodwin

Occupation: Administration Officer - Rates and Debtors

Age: 26

Marital status: In a relationship

Children: None

What is one thing you would like to change about the world? Never having a drought so graziers and farmers don't have that stress.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? My continued work ethic. As a result I have not been reliant on my parents for things as I have worked for everything I have wanted or wanted to do.

Shannae and William love to travel. Contributed

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make? I would increase the weekend by two more days and still be able to get paid the same amount or more.

What is the best advice you have ever received? Give everything a go before you say you can't.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why? I'd be 17, living carefree, not having near as many bills and enjoying time with friends.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich? Looking after and caring for animals.

What is your best childhood memory? Christmas Day because it was always such an exciting time as a child, opening all the presents with my brothers and cousins.

Shannae and her parents. Contributed

What is the best sound in the world to you? Rain on the roof. It always puts a smile on my face because everything looks so fresh after a good shower of rain.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be? November 2018 when my partner William and I went overseas for the very first time.

Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living? My Mum, my Dad and my Poppy - they all are/were such hard workers.