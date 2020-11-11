LEST WE FORGET: Touching CQ ceremony brings guests to tears

Remembrance Day 2020 was held at 11am on November 11 at the Emerald Cenotaph. About 100 community members showed up for the service.

DESPITE much smaller numbers than previous years, the Emerald community witnessed a touching ceremony in remembrance of the lives that were lost at war.

Emerald RSL president Noel said a friend of his shared a story that morning of a relative from Springsure who was reportedly missing in action in about 1917.

He said a body had recently been recovered and through DNA, he was identified as the man from Springsure.

“It was very moving to me, because you hear how many thousands and thousands had no known grave and have never been found.”

Kevin McIntosh, 84, said he was brought to tears during the ceremony, remembering friends and family members who didn’t return home.

“It’s mainly because of our forefathers who actually lost their lives, and relatives who fought for us,” he said.

“It did bring a tear to my eye. The Ode really hits me right here (in the heart).”

Mr McIntosh, who moved from New Zealand to Emerald in 2009, said it was great to look around and see so many young faces fill the crowd.

“We thought that as time went on you would see less and less young people but it hasn’t been the case at all,” he said.

Mr Mallyon was “extremely proud” of the number of people in attendance at 11am on Wednesday, November 11 at the Emerald Cenotaph.

“It’s good to be here again because it’s something I’m very proud of,” he said.

“I think we’ve got to keep it going and even more so now with the issues were going through with coronavirus.

“We really need to have something like this to bring the Australians together.

“It’s a credit to the community to come out and I know a lot of people who couldn’t come out are still having a minute silence at their home and on their own.

“I didn’t expect this amount of people so I’m very, very proud to see everyone and in particular the young ones that are coming out, especially under the circumstances.”