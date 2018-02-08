Let creative juices flow

A SMALL musical in Central Queensland pushed New Zealand director David Charteris across the international border for the first time in his life.

Isaac Performing Arts decided to put on a show for the region called Back to the 80s: The Totally Awesome Musical and who better to direct than a nationally renowned director?

Mr Charteris received the phone call from old friends Corey and Leah Fraser, of Isaac Performing Arts, who were actors in his production of Annie in Greymouth, New Zealand, nine years ago.

Knowing Mr Charteris was a freelance director and had the ability to move around, Mr Fraser asked him to venture to the region to direct the show.

"He rang me and said 'come on', so I had to talk myself into it,” Mr Charteris said.

"I've never really wanted to travel, I was terrified of flying.

"I thought, 'Come on you silly old bugger, just do it,' soI said yes.”

Having never flown before, or even left the country, Mrs Charteris fought his fears and travelled across the ocean to the land Down Under and said he actually loved the flight, which had no turbulence.

"It was really exciting, coming out from New Zealand and seeing Australia, another country, for the first time was quite emotional, actually,” he said.

"I really enjoyed it, so I'm going to start doing more of it. Out of Auckland to rural Queensland is quite a change. I caught the travel bug. Flying was nowhere near as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

Missing his speech and drama school in New Zealand, Mr Charteris is looking forward to imparting his knowledge.

"I expect I will be teaching the actors not just how to perform but projection, how to read a script, how to develop a character, not just the teenagers but everyone,” he said.

"It will be a learning curve as well as a lot of fun.

"I think the show is creating excitement because it's something different for these small towns.”

The 55-person production, featuring a range of ages from the region, will move between Moranbah, Dysart and Clermont between May and June this year.