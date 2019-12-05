‘Let my son out of jail’: Assange’s dad comes to region

Julian Assange's father will speak out at Mullumbimby and Nimbin over the coming weeks in a bid to gather Government support to have his son freed.

PROVING a parent's job is never done, Julian Assange's father John Shipton will visit the Northern Rivers to speak out as part of his Justice for Julian campaign.

The international campaigner for Julian and press freedom is on a mission to build an international movement to have his son released and recognised as a hero of modern democracy.

Hosted by "the activist think tank" Ngara Institute, Mr Shipton will speak alongside long-time UK campaign manager and international activist for peace and human rights, Ciaron O'Rielly.

Coinciding with events in Brisbane, the Mullumbimby and Nimbin events will be an opportunity for the community to show active support and solidarity and hear the latest about Julian's legal and personal situation.

With reports of his health deteriorating in London's Belmarsh Prison, the Wikileaks founder is facing the prospect of spending years, if not the remainder of his life, in jail if he is extradited to the US.

Event organiser, Assange family friend and Bay FM reporter Dr John Jiggens, who is in close conversation with Mr Shipton and the Assange family, said the event was a way to gather support and to prepare people to rally ahead of his trial in late February 2020.

"This is important for Julian, who is in a very bad way," Dr Jiggens said.

"There are grave concerns for his health.

"We've had reports from the UN rapporteur on torture from Nils Melzer, who said that Julian has all the symptoms that had been subjected to torture, he was referring to the legal persecution of the US.

"John essentially wants to get Julian out of prison… he is facing 175 years from a US extradition request for 17 charges for what are essentially journalism, but he's being charged under the US espionage act and he gets 10 years for each of those 17 charges. Those charges relate to things like Wikileaks releases on war in Iran and Afghanistan."

Dr Jiggens said they chose to hold the events on the Northern Rivers to gather supporters and to ultimately put pressure on the Australian Government to save the life of an Australian citizen.

"They should be supporting him," he said.

"We want supporters to know what's going on and to prepare for the trial and get ready to rally and give support."

An excerpt from the powerful movie "Collateral Murder" by Amy Goodman will screen and meals, snacks and drinks will be available at the Mullumbimby event.

At Mullumbimby Ex Services Club (58 Dalley St, Mullumbimby) on Sunday, November 8, 7-9.30pm. Entry $20, for bookings head to www.ngarainstitute.org.au

At Nimbin on Thursday, December 12, 7-9.30 At Nimbin Town Hall, Cullen St, Nimbin. Tickets available on the door.