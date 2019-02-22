Let region inspire you this year

THE year is rapidly progressing, yes, we are nearing the third month of the year already.

Not long now, we will be sharing this wonderful region with visitors coming from all over Australia.

The Central Highlands communities will also be welcoming the many sporting clubs, dance schools and other event goers to our region as we host them.

These will provide a fantastic opportunity to share our wonderful and varied backyard to these visitors.

Before this all happens though we at Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) are hosting a few events of our own to offer inspiration and knowledge to all in the community.

Over the coming weeks and months there really will be no excuse not to be inspired about the many business development and growth opportunities available, across all sectors of CH.

We first kick off with the Economic Forum in early March, followed up the Tourism and Events Forum March 27 and 28, and many more over the coming months.

The Tourism Forum is set to be an amazing day of strategically chosen and quality guest speakers from State Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, Peak Industry body, Queensland Tourism Industry Council and the key staff from our Regional Tourism Organisations, Capricorn Enterprise and Outback Tourism.

There will be a keynote address from a respected tourism academic and one of the leaders in her field of tourism and events and the impacts and benefits on local communities.

Associate Professor Judith Mair will offer up her insights into tourism and the strategic ways of leveraging off events for communities.

Don't miss the opportunity to have a one on one session with these speakers as they will be offering a limited number of 10 minute one on one mentoring sessions specific to your business or event.

Spaces are strictly limited so book in early.

As good as these speakers are from government and industry support, we will also have the chance to hear from successful businesses operating in our region and neighbouring outback as they share their experiences of success, growth and development over their years of operation in regional Queensland and Australia.

A Q&A style panel session in the final hour will be a highlight as questions from the attendees will be addressed by our guest speakers, which is sure to be full of inspiration and insights for Tourism and Events in CH and beyond.

Following this we can all catch up and keep the conversations going over an informal networking event, before sharing dinner with these key industry representatives and our own tourism and event operators.

Our second day is going to be an amazing opportunity to experience some of our best tourism products of the CH, with guided tours to the Sapphire Gemfields, Springsure and Minerva Hills National Park and Blackwater and Blackdown Tableland National Park, all within an hour of Emerald, our host for the forum.

We look forward to seeing you there.