Let your creativity flow

PERFECT OUTLET: Shareen Stone and Astra Hall look forward to attending adult art classes every Tuesday. Aden Stokes

ART was always on Emerald local Shareen Stone's to-do list and when she found Open Your Art her prayers had been answered.

"You wake up every Tuesday like, yes, today is art class day,” she said.

Open Your Art adult classes are designed to develop one's knowledge of the art-making process. They explore a wide range of mediums on an ongoing basis and cover a range of techniques, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media and collage.

Ms Stone, who is an electrical draftee for EEHA Automation, said she had been attending the art classes for six to seven months.

"We have created a nice group there, we all look forward to seeing each other and it is such a beautiful atmosphere,” she said.

"Everyone gets along and it is something we all get to do for ourselves. It is the perfect outlet.”

She said she enjoyed art when she was younger and had always been semi-creative.

"I'm glad I have gotten back into it and now that I am going to the classes it has just brought that creativity right back,” she said.

"I really enjoy instructor Nikki Harris's attitude towards art, that nothing is wrong, and the way she encourages us and our individual styles but while also pushing the boundaries.”

She said you should expect to meet some lovely people in an open place where you can express yourself through art.

Open Your Art instructor Nikki Harris said this class offered a great way to unwind and learn how to express yourself creatively.

"Some of my students are learning how to express themselves creatively, I think art gives people tools to express themselves when words won't do the job,” she said.

"It is a nice outlet and something my students look forward to each week. I think they get a lot from it.”

Classes are $25 a week and run Monday mornings from 10.30am-noon, Monday nights from 6-7.30pm and Tuesdays from 5.30-7pm.