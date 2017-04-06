Let's give them a hand

GENEROUS LOCALS: Rick and Leonie Vowless, with children (from left) Elsie, 5, Tayne, 11 and Kaley, 3, are calling for help with donations and deliveries.

IT HAS been more than a week since ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie left Queensland coastal communities devastated.

Now on the slow journey to recovery, essentials in some communities are running on short supply.

Motivated by reports of the conditions, Central Queensland local Leonie Vowless and her family have started collecting donations for Sarina, Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

"We are collecting whatever we can, including water, non-perishable foods,cleaning products, toilet paper and clothes,” she said.

"Sarina range is currently dealing with an outbreak of gastro and it's urgent that we get bottled water and cleaning products such as rubber gloves and disinfectant to them ASAP.”

After spreading the word in Emerald and on Facebook groups, donations started to flow in.

"The response has been overwhelming,” Leonie said.

"Everybody in the community is donating, evenbusinesses.”

But the collection of donations is just the first step, Leonie is also calling for people to donate their time to drive to the communities and deliver the donations.

"We are looking for drivers to head to Airlie Beach, Proserpine and Blackwater,” Leonie said.

Two loads have been delivered this week but Leonie won't stop until there's no one left to help.

"I will keep collecting and donating for as long as they need it,” she said.

"Basically I'll keep going until they tell me to stop.

"We just hope it brings people hope and health.”

If you would like to donate or offer to drive a load, phone Leonie on 0423704329.

The donation drop-off is located at 2 Figtree Crt, Emerald.