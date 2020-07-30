Let’s help Wilko: CQ rugby league identity’s shock diagnosis

GoFundMe creator Peter White said Tony 'Wilko' Wilkinson will no doubt get through the tough times associated with colon cancer.

GoFundMe creator Peter White said Tony 'Wilko' Wilkinson will no doubt get through the tough times associated with colon cancer.

ONE of Central Queensland’s most popular rugby league identities has been thrown what his friend called an ‘average pass’ this week, following a colon cancer diagnosis.

Tony ‘Wilko’ Wilkinson is an old footballer, coach, mentor and all around good guy if you ask his friend and GoFundMe fundraiser creator Peter White.

“Wilko will no doubt get through the tough times and come out the other side,” Mr White said.

“He is never one to ask for anything and is somewhat embarrassed to be the recipient of others’ generosity.

“However, the reality is that Wilko has given so much of his time and effort to the game of rugby league throughout Central Queensland.”

Wilko’s involvement in rugby league includes stints from the Central West, Central Highlands and Rockhampton leagues as well as the CQ Capras, where he coached the Mal Meninga Cup U18s.

Mr White said Wilko had only just recently started his job in Clermont as part of his role in coaching “the mighty” Clermont Bears.

“So he has very little leave entitlements available to him,” he said.

“It goes without saying that his treatment and hospital costs over the next six to 12 months are going to be considerable.”

Mr White is urging the Central Queensland rugby league community to band together

“As all great Central Queenslanders do when our mates are doing it a bit tough, and give Wilko a hand up,” he said.

“No matter what funds you can give, small or large, it is all going to count.”

“Let’s help one of the good guys get back on his feet so he can get back to a normal life with his loved ones and continue to give back to our great game.”

Having been created just yesterday, the GoFundMe established to help the Wilkinson family has already reached $10,000 of a $50,000 target.

To donate to Wilko’s GoFundMe click here.