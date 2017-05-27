Let's seal our future prosperity

KNEE DEEP: Matthew and Bernadette Paine's daughter Grace demonstrates how the heavy traffic load causes incredible wear and tear on Springsure-Tambo Rd.

THE Springsure-Tambo Rd could drive a prosperous future for the region, instead it's a safety hazard and economic drain.

Locals Matthew and Bernadette Paine live along the road at their property, Myola, with their three children. The family knows all too well how a gradual increase in heavy vehicle traffic has deteriorated the dirt road.

"When there's a truck on the road, there's no visibility,” Mrs Paine said.

"We know the areas that fall to pieces and we drive to the road conditions.

"But it's about keeping family and staff and everyone safe.”

The road plays an integral part of the beef network, with 2779 B-double and road trains travelling along it each year.

Mr Paine said there were always accidents to varying degrees.

"I wave goodbye to my family, put Bernadette and the kids on the road and know there will be three to four B-doubles sharing the road with them,” he said.

Last year the Paines, along with other members of the community, formed the Upper Nogoa Community Group to provide a collective voice to all levels of government to campaign for funding to have the road sealed.

Although Mr Paine said the safety aspect of the road was important, it only made up a small component of what the road means to Queensland.

"We are about a strong, profitable, growing region that needs this infrastructure to flourish in the future,” he said.

"We are working to highlight the economic significance of the road to the state of Queensland.”

The community group also aims to highlight the tourism, agricultural and economic advantages of better infrastructure in the area.

With 148km still unsealed, locals say the wear and tear is too much for the dirt road to handle.

Although regular maintenance works are completed, the work is generally destroyed within three weeks.

"We're putting prime cattle on a rough road and it does affect the end product,” Mr Paine said.

"It's like a kid who's outgrown their school shoes.

"It's not their fault they are growing, we need to embrace them and get some new shoes - likewise we need to embrace this region and build this infrastructure.”

Working with government

The main focus for the Upper Nogoa Community Group is to work collaboratively with the government.

Group president Matthew Paine said both Central Highlands and Blackall Tambo Regional Councils have offered "immense support” to its push for funding.

"While the headline number is $77 million to finish the road, our objective is to establish a funding structure that provides $3-4 million on a yearly basis that will allow both councils to maintain work crews and contractors, in knowledge that the funding will be there,” he said.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the council can clearly show the significant benefits that will flow on from the upgrades.

"The road is a vital infrastructure gap, fundamentally restricting the ability to market and deliver a consistent supply of product, as well as the movement of visitors and tourists between some of the most naturally spectacular national parks in Queensland,” he said.

"Both councils have relentlessly pursued the sort of funding that this road needs and deserves from the state and also sought federal funding through beef networks.”

On a state level, Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar has campaigned for the road to be upgraded.

"I've made representations to the Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports the Hon Mark Bailey regarding funding for the Springsure-Tambo Rd,” he said.

"Upgrading this road is critical to increasing agricultural productivity, boosting regional tourism initiatives and improving road safety for all road users.”

Fast facts

-Springsure-Tambo Rd stretches 203km long, 148km is unsealed.

-Queensland is home to 13.6 million cattle, with a large population located west of the Great Dividing Range. There are only five major road crossings for these cattle to go to market, one is the Springsure-Tambo Rd.

-2779 B-double and road train combinations travel the road each year, which equates to total gross product of $161 million a year.

-Last year a 4.5 km section of the Springsure-Tambo Rd was paved and sealed by council. Council have also conducted maintenance grading and re-sheeting works on the road.

-Funds for design work of roads managed by Department of Transport and Main Roads may be included in next year's council budget, subject to approval. However the specific projects will not be identified until a later date.