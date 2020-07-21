Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Dismissal details behind closed doors

21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNTIL the public understands the cult of celebrity, headed by the Queen, keeps all controlled by the private financial system subservient as wage slaves, we remain a colony.

The point of the Whitlam dismissal is to establish if the crown well knew what was to happen.

Whitlam expected and should have received supply, and proved we pay to be over governed.

Malcolm Fraser redeemed himself by writing Dangerous Allies.

Unfortunately most politicians don't come to their senses until too late.

As Hawke did by supporting nuclear power multiple times at Woodford Folk Festival, but his boozing has overridden most things.

Apart from the number of editions, the Constitution Overview states "[T]he Constitution is the fundamental law of Australia binding everybody."

This is obviously not true as Native Title excludes the majority of Australians.

The original Constitution was amended to suit the requirements of Queen Victoria, her heirs and successors.

Peter Pronczak

Hervey Bay

More Stories

gough whitlam malcolm fraser monarchy opinion queen republic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen ute rams pollie’s car in busy CBD street

        premium_icon Stolen ute rams pollie’s car in busy CBD street

        Crime The politician had spent the day there to announce a new policy.

        Water restrictions could increase if dry spell continues

        Water restrictions could increase if dry spell continues

        News Restrictions may be increased to level two in Emerald, Blackwater, and Bluff if it...

        CQ man reoffends for the third time in three years

        premium_icon CQ man reoffends for the third time in three years

        News He was caught by police while travelling on a Central Queensland highway.

        MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos of burnout action

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos of burnout action

        News Drivers from across the region made their way to Emerald for the first burnout...