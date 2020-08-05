Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: GP hotline to help veterans

5th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GENERAL practitioners across Australia now have access to a new hotline to assist them in supporting the health and wellbeing of veterans.

GPs play an important role in co-ordinating a patient's care, requesting additional tests, treatment or assessment by other health professionals, and making referrals to relevant Department of Veterans' Affairs services or programs.

The Veteran Mental Health GP Assistance Hotline provides GPs with access to free expert advice on the mental health challenges that our veterans can face from health practitioners who are clinically trained in veteran mental health. The hotline is immediately available and GPs can access free expert advice by calling 1800 838 777.

A General Advice Hotline is also available to anyone in Australia who wants to access information and resources on veteran mental health and treatments. This is available to anyone by calling 1800 838 777.

A Community of Practice for PTSD Trauma Recovery Program providers will also be established, creating a network of PTSD service providers dedicated to the provision of evidence-informed mental health care for veterans.

Further information on these is available on the DVA website.

These measures are part of a $1.4 million investment in mental health services for the veteran

community and are practical steps the Federal Government is taking to help meet the needs of the veteran community.

Darren Chester MP

Minister for Veterans' Affairs

Minister for Defence Personnel

darren chester fcletters fcopinion fraser coast letter to the editor veterans affairs
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man used drugs for 37 years to ‘help him relax’

        premium_icon Man used drugs for 37 years to ‘help him relax’

        News He has been using for majority of his life.

        Prime cattle sale shows high industry confidence

        premium_icon Prime cattle sale shows high industry confidence

        Rural The most recent CQLX sale attracted buyers from across Queensland.

        ROLLING: No central recording system for serious incidents

        premium_icon ROLLING: No central recording system for serious incidents

        News Rolling coverage: Full witness list for the coal mining board of inquiry

        Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        premium_icon Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        Weather Showers between Bowen and Mackay could bring as much as 20-50mm of rain.