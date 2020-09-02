LETTERS: ‘Third world’ public transport in regions

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

STATISTICS show regional Queensland public transport usage is a very low.

To add insult to injury, fare evasion is rife.

Regional Queensland is the alternative holiday and retirement choice for those wanting to escape the over-populated Brisbane and Gold Coast regions.

It is a paradise for tourists, families and investors alike.

Government investment focus continues, however, to be concentrated on Brisbane and the Gold Coast, while ignoring funding for regional Queensland.

The population expansion and popularity outside the SE far exceeds expectation, yet its transport system, including road and rail networks, fall short of demand.

It is a third world system, while Brisbane and the Gold Coast have a 24/7 public transport network commensurate with third millennium expectations for modern Australia.

For regional Queenslanders, the cost of living away from big city centres is prohibitive, especially if reliant completely on public transport.

No fast trains, like the Air-trains, which run every 30 minutes, or connecting bus services, such as Brisbane and the Gold Coast enjoy.

Regions fall short of bus and train services late at night and early mornings, forcing commuters into cars on inadequate roads.

It is ridiculous to invest in millions of taxpayer dollars in more road infrastructure outside Brisbane, to accommodate those reliant on cars, while ignoring the commonsense pubic transport alternative.

It is a health and safety issue.

Equity and social justice for all Queenslanders is a bridge too far for a State Government which blatantly discriminates.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast, seems to be the centre of its universe.

The imminent State Election will empower and give voice to the disaffected and disgruntled.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

AS. I might be wrong but i thought there was going to be a lower speed limit on the Yeppoon Road at the intersection with Artillary and Dairy Inn Roads. Was driving down to Yeppoon the other day and there was no lower speed limit. On our way back we turned into Artilliary Road. There was a new sign of 60 klms on the approach to this intersection. It looks to me the speed sign has been put up on the wrong road. It should have been on the Yeppoon Road to slow down the traffic at this intersection. Again I might be wrong. Editor's note: Hi AS, in a story on July 30, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the speed limit on Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road on either side of the Artillary and Dairy Inn roads intersection would be reducing 'in coming months'. Read more here: Speed to be reduced on dangerous section of Rocky-Yeppoon Rd

