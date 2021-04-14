LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Friends for life

The only thing worse than being homeless would be to finally find a good home, and then be kicked out again.

That is the situation for thousands of dogs and cats as the post-COVID "new normal" sends people back to work and leaves them no time to look after the new family member obtained during lockdown.

Shelters are filling to capacity, with the RSPCA in NSW reporting recently that they are at 95 per cent capacity for dogs and 125 per cent for cats.

Some of these animals will have been adopted, while others will have been bought from unscrupulous breeders.

Puppy farms were keeping dogs and cats pregnant to cash in, and now the pay-off is misery for the animals.

Around 200,000 dogs and cats are euthanised in Australia every year, simply for lack of good homes.

If you can find space in your home and your heart to look after a new arrival, and you have the time and resources to devote to him or her, please consider adopting.

And please never buy a dog or cat, because buying a puppy or kitten is a death sentence for a dog or cat in a shelter.

- Mimi Bekhechi, Campaigns Strategist, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. No affordable housing in Rocky and the local and state governments don't care. They have no heart, only big pockets for their very generous salary they get from us. For what? To drive this state into further debt?

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Powerful new images after the death of Prince Philip reveal the royal couple's recent claims of palace cruelty have had surprising consequences. Has the death of Prince Philip changed your view of the Royal family?

Lisa Verney: I'm neutral regarding royals … but if the M & H party want to live a " normal" independent life that's fine but they need to make a clean break and get on with life … and media need to stop shoving them in our faces.

Neil Mckane: No couldn't care less sooner we become a republic the better.

Salv Ochoa: Nah, don't really care about them.

Maureen Halligan: No, I'd been a proud royalist my whole life.