LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australia is playing with fire

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Playing with fire

Australia is playing a very dangerous game, stoking the dragon which breathes fire.

Reacting to China’s taunts is playing right into their powerful hands.

Scott Morrison will only exacerbate China’s hypocritical “game of phonies”, by reacting and calling them out over the fake photo, meant to start a war of words.

It displays a mean spirited bully: “the pot calling the kettle black”, to prove one upmanship.

Powerful war of words could leave our mutual trade policies in jeopardy.

China won’t back down, because it uses every weapon to undermine the west.

The PM needs to remember his own advice, to: “tone down “ the volatile rhetoric.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Critical need to give to charity

I am writing to ask readers to consider getting involved in the powerful act of giving through the workplace.

Right now, over 200,000 Australians are actually involved in workplace giving. They are donating to a number of important not-for-profit causes.

What we know is that much more help is needed. Data reveals 33 per cent of working Australians now have access to workplace giving programs.

Yet, only 5 per cent participate. We must do more.

The need for funds in the charity sector is desperate. There can be no doubt that donor fatigue has hit Australia’s stressed charity sector in a big way.

Workplace Giving Australia wants to create a massive wave of positive change.

If just one million Australian workers undertook workplace giving, at least $215 million per annum would be generated.

Potentially that number would double if companies matched the donations.

Our Annual Workplace Giving Excellence Awards showcase remarkable companies making a meaningful difference.

By donating just 50 cents a week, you can help create change – and donations though work are immediately tax deductible and donors do not need to keep receipts.

We have a detailed free kit of information for anyone wanting to know more about workplace giving. Simply visit www.1mdonors.org.au.

Jenny Geddes, CEO, Workplace Giving Australia

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE TRADE WAR BETWEEN ROCKHAMPTON AND CHINA INVOLVING THE VALUABLE EXPORTS OF BEEF AND COAL.

A Cartoon depicting the trade war between Rockhampton and China involving the valuable exports of beef and coal.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Qantas is shedding 8500 jobs to cut costs and stay afloat. Palaszczuk knows “crystal clear” the Queensland public service is overstaffed by 30,000 bureaucrats. Time for a clean out and keep Queensland afloat.

WB, AYR. Regarding the idiot that jumped off the Fitzroy Bridge, he must have had a death wish. The reason I’m writing this, one of our mates decided to jump off the bridge in 1971. He did not survive. A lot of people still think what a waste of life, also his parents wore the brunt of grief for a lifetime. So Mr Idiot, think about what the consequences are for everybody not your stupidity. RIP JD.

FG, ROCKY. It blows my mind in these hot days people go and sit in the sun at the beach. To me you have to be an idiot. If you don’t have airconditioning do stay in the shade if you have to be outside.