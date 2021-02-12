LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Divide and conquer’ is Trump’s plan

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Divide and conquer

The global threat of emerging dictatorships, in nations rife with division and corruption, is symptomatic of civil unrest, power grab by corrupt elitists and failing democracies.

Not only in powerful Communist nations such as Russia and China, but in developing nations where civil war continues to fail citizens, denied elections.

Even in Asian nations such as Myanmar, a valid election result is overturned by a terrifying military coup.

Hong Kong bends the knee under physical threat from a bullying dictatorship, which uses intimidation tactics to keep citizens subdued.

USA today is a nation divided.

The Republican Party, the party which created the Union under Lincoln, now refuses to concede a legitimate election result.

Self-preservation and loyalty to a failed president who attracted record votes, prevent the party to cooperate with Biden.

The GOP is a shadow of its former self, relying on Trump for a 2022 mid-term victory. Trump, the business man, knows to win, you divide and conquer.

The Party will reap what it sows.

It’s lost its purpose to serve; not self-interest.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY'S VIEW ON SURVIVOR HEADING TO WESTERN QUEENSLAND

Harry's view on outback survivor.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

The retail store opened at Stockland in November 2017 and at the time employed 40 staff - now it’s set to close for good.

Vicky Joy: Never been in there...so no idea about overpricing. Such a sad day for the employees. I guess online shopping has played a big part in the store closing.

Kerry O’hanlon: One of my favourite shops.

Marie Alexander: I went in there but for things you can get just about anywhere they were really expensive so I did go elsewhere... I bet a lot of other people do as well hence the closure. I feel for those who’ve lost their jobs, I hope they will be okay but if you want people to shop in your store, make the prices affordable.

Jennifer Robertson: Sad. I like that shop.

Helen Goode: Didn’t cater for anyone above a size 18 (real sizing not their pretend size). The average size of a woman in Central Queensland is 18.

Researchers says one of the biggest hurdles holding back autonomous cars is our trust factor - but would you trust them?

Alex Payne: Why not gotta be better than 3/4 of Rocky drivers.

Grahame West: Nup. Who knows where it could take you. If you are not in control of the vehicle.

