LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

Harry's view on ScoMo's head in the sand for the independent inquiry.

Harry's view on ScoMo's head in the sand for the independent inquiry.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Brick Balloon

The Australian Snowy 2 hydro scheme plans to use electricity to pump water up hill to get some of that energy back by running the water downhill again.

Some Australian mining companies are planning a dry version of Snowy 2 – a huge brick-powered battery using the force of gravity to drive a generator when solar and wind energy are on strike.

Each unit of this brick-powered battery would comprise a 30 storey tower enclosing a 35 tonne brick which is hauled up using surplus renewable energy (around noon on any clear windy day) and then released to turn generators when there is no renewable energy being produced (every still night or calm cloudy day).

These dopey miners will also have to replace all diesel mining equipment with electric machines, then build enough wind/solar generators to not only run the mine, but also to elevate the giant bricks.

The country for miles around will be plastered by solar panels, wind turbines, power lines and roads.

They must then build the brick-powered generators.

This expensive conglomeration would be lucky to recover 50 per cent of the energy used to create and charge it.

Few mines could afford to fund all this.

Shareholders can expect nothing except dividends of used bricks, but someone will benefit from increased demand for copper and other metals.

(Prudent mine workers should demand a diesel generator and fuel in every ventilated crib room.)

It would be better and quicker to buy a portable nuclear power plant and get smoke-free 24/7 power.

– Viv Forbes, Washpool

HARRY’S VIEW

Harry's view on ScoMo's head in the sand for the independent inquiry.

Harry's view on Harry and Meghan appearing on Oprah.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Another Palaszczuk failure, the office of the chief entrepreneur axed after five years after being implemented by this Labor Govt in 2016. Millions of dollars were wasted with no result. How many more departments will be shut down so Qld’s $140Bil debt can be reduced. Sealed rural roads is urgently required, not incompetent govt workers sitting on seats.

ANON. Here’s a thought, how about each state starts an aged care fund so that no elderly in their twilight years will have to worry about who will look after them. And the federal government will double whatever is contributed by states. Oh no, that’s too easy.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

An Indian restaurateur has weighed in on the controversy raging over so-called racist restaurant names. Should the name stay?

Lyn Deasy: Oh FFS! Please stop with all this BS! They sell curry and you munch on it. If the Indian who owns the restaurant is not offended no one else should be. It’s a choice to be offended.

Leesa Tomlinson: It’s getting exactly what a business needs, advertising. Don’t back down, nothing wrong with it,

Cathryn Louise: Now I know of a great place to eat next time I’m there. Thanks to the eternally offended.

Daniel Wilkie: Imagine telling someone of Indian decent she’s being racist to Indians.

Georgie Elizabeth: If it’s name that by an Indian person no. they’re just taking a racist slur that’s aimed at them and using it to their advantage. good on em. If it’s named that by anyone else then clearly it’s wrong.

Mark Kattenberg: It’s only racist if you make it racist.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.