LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Road rage policy for menace motorists

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Road Rage Policy

How many people have been cut off due to failing to give way at stop signs, give way signs and at traffic lights?

How many people have had to sit at lights because the driver in front is either texting on their phone or doing up their make up when the lights turn green?

How many people patiently sit behind a 4WD towing a caravan at 80 km/hr and when the overtaking lanes come into play, suddenly the 4WD can do 100 km/hr stopping people from legally overtaking them and then slowing back down to 80km/hr after the overtaking lanes are finished?

How many people have had the bull bar of a heavily loaded truck sitting only a few meters from their rear at high speeds?

Is there a need for a road rage policy to identify these problems and have the responsible drivers of these problems removed from our roads?

The Qld LNP has a road rage policy that will address these problems and there will be no slap on the wrist, mandatory sentencing will apply.

Under LNP laws; menacing another person, 3300 dollar fine or imprisonment for 18 months, predatory driving can result in a maximum fine of five years jail and both offences will result in three years disqualification of licence and repeat offenders up to five years.

I have fought hard for mobile phone use to be increased to the same standard as drink driving fines and I am pleased that both sides of politics have agreed to the measures that need to be taken to make our roads safer.

I can only hope that the proposed road rage laws are unanimously approved by both sides of politics.

Come along to the LNP law and order politics in the park and ask the questions.

Leyland Barnett, North Rockhampton

HARRY'S VIEW ON GKI DEVELOPMENT

Harry's view on GKI project.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Aged care will never be fixed. Pollies don't care when you stop paying taxes. Just a burden on the government. All you can do is hope to pass in your sleep at home.

AS. Come on LPMC leave off your Labor knocking. Look at the damage cost cutting, slash and burn that Campbell Can't Do did. It affected nearly everyone in Qld in one way or another, even his own next door neighbour whom lost his job because of his slash and burn projects. I know whom I would rather have as premier and that is Annastacia.