LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The sacrifice of those who served

Recognising the contribution of our Vietnam Veterans

EACH year on 18 August, Vietnam Veterans' Day and the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, Australians pause to reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who served during the Vietnam War.

The first Australian troops from the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam arrived in 1962 and over the course of the war around 60,000 Australians served there, with our involvement ending with the Royal Australian Air Force flying humanitarian missions and evacuating embassy staff in April, 1975. Tragically, 521 Australians died and more than 3000 were wounded.

On 18 August, 1966 Australian soldiers fought in one of their fiercest battles during the entire Vietnam War, the Battle of Long Tan, a brutal action that saw 18 Australians killed and 25 wounded.

As we commemorate the service and sacrifice of those who served and died in Vietnam, it is important to acknowledge that many Vietnam veterans were deeply affected by their service.

Vietnam veterans were instrumental in establishing the Vietnam Veterans' Counselling Service, now known as Open Arms.

This service has been providing mental health and support services for Australian veterans and their families every year since 1982 and is their enduring legacy.

All Vietnam veterans can be proud that Open Arms supported more than 30,000 veterans and their family members last year and that it has made a life-changing difference to countless veterans and their families and I know it will continue to do so into the future.

Vietnam veterans also set up the Long Tan Bursary, a program that provides education support to the children and grandchildren of Vietnam veterans, helping them gain the skills and qualifications needed to pursue their chosen career.

Applications for the 2021 Bursary open today and eligible descendants of our Vietnam veterans can apply online at avcat.org.au/scholarships/.

As a nation, I encourage all Australians to acknowledge and honour the Vietnam veterans who gave so much in the service of our country, as well as recognise the rich contribution Vietnam veterans continue to make to our community.

Lest we forget.

Darren Chester, Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel

Coronavirus propoganda

THE Morrison government is working with Labor in a bipartisan relationship concerning this coronavirus propoganda.

Hanson is not excluded either. She came out and stated that these closed borders were unconstitutional, but backed way from making it a constitutional issue.

Cracks are appearing in the extent of the magnitude of figures being published.

Deaths of various kinds are counted as corona deaths. The average age of the deaths supposedly from corona is 80.

Many of the testing kits have been proved to be faulty. Many websits that question the mainstream narrative are being taken down.

Why are they being so protective of their propoganda.

On May 3, 2020, Tanzania's president John Magufuli dismissed imported coronavirus test kits as faulty, saying they returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw.

The ultimate goal of this corona madness is the control of all humanity. Do you think this is going to go away?

Think again, they are not going to release their clutches on us until their agenda is complete.

In Australia's beginning we were established on spiritual values. These values are unrecognised today.

Unless we as a nation once again submit to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, we will be ruled by tyrants.

Ed Vaughan, Carmila

HARRY'S VIEW ON BUSHFIRE RELIEF

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. There are concerns by some readers of our TMB re possible harmful effects of the radio waves emitted from the mobile phone 5G network. This reminds me of my many past years of employment in the electricity supply industry, and the concern expressed by a number of people at the time, (well over 20 years ago now), with regard to the "possible" harmful cancer related illnesses caused by the Electric and Magnetic Fields (EMFs) from our electricity transmission network. It's a controversial question because electricity is so widespread in our society and these concerns were, and are still, important to people. It is now generally accepted by scientists and doctors including competent scientific and medical bodies, as well as the World Health Organization, that these fields at the levels we experience in our everyday lives, are not detrimental to our health.

ANON. With all these people moving North to QLD we will be in full lock down by October.

LPMC. GKI water and power projects costs have blown out from 25 to 60 Mil, can the Labor Govt Keppel Member please explain why the Qld taxpayers have not been updated or was this another cover up.

LG, GRACEMERE. Why has the Bully not updated its funeral and death notices? Still listing Mid-late July. C'mon get up to date! Editor's note: Hi LG, I can see death notices listed as recently as August 15 on the Bully website. Please head to www.themorningbulletin.com.au/tributes/rockhampton/?sort=date for the latest obituaries.

