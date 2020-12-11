LETTERS: Will a re-elected State deliver on promises?

Harry Bruce's view on the State Government's decision to allow dancing in venues once again.

'Public Service Support'

Well done to the public servants that fell for the bonuses promised by the ALP and voted them back in for another four years of hard labor.

The public servants will be cut by $352 million and millions more are set to go.

Think about the ALP Queensland Government raiding your super funds, I hope you have any money to be able to retire on when you eventually have to retire?

Well done, Queensland, with believing in the COVID-19 scare campaign putting these sharks back into power.

Campbell Newman will be nothing compared to these animals?

You voted for them and good luck with that?

The bill will have to be paid, it doesn't matter if it is ALP or LNP, please learn from this as you will pay in the long-term?

We have the highest unemployment in the country with no changes being looked at or implied by the current ALP Queensland Government?

The unions are sitting back doing nothing, what does that tell you about unions running our country?

-Leyland Barnett, Rockhampton

Harry Bruce's view on the State Government's decision to allow dancing in venues once again.

Readers have shared online their thoughts on the cashless welfare card after Pauline Hanson spoke out against critics who dubbed it "racist". She declared people have "lost their rights".

MM. People on the dole should not be using welfare for alcohol, drugs, cigarettes etc. It's there to pay your basic bills like rent and food.

CI. It's not their money it's tax payers money cashless debit card is the go, monitor there spending, welfare has nothing to do with rights

MC. For starters.... these critics need to learn the meaning of the word "racist". It gets used an awful lot these days and more often than not, out of context. Makes me wonder if they use it because they can't spell discriminative.

ES. For some ppl, it would be good. I personally know of ppl that buy drugs and alcohol before nappies and food, then beg for money to feed the kids. In this instance, it would be good!

