Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
March 4 Justice Rally Held For Action On Gendered Violence In Parliament
March 4 Justice Rally Held For Action On Gendered Violence In Parliament
Politics

Liberal staffers ‘filmed sex acts at Parliament House’

by Staff Reporter
22nd Mar 2021 5:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A federal Liberal staffer allegedly filmed himself masturbating over the desk of an unnamed female MP at Parliament House, before sharing the video with co-workers.

According to Ten News, a group of Coalition government staffers exchanged pictures and videos of their lewd antics.

The staffers also allegedly signed sex workers into Parliament House, Ten News alleges.

According toTen's political editor Peter van Onselen,the material was supplied by a whistleblower, who agreed to disclose the activities on condition of anonymity.

The whistleblower provided Ten with a number of photos and videos recorded inside Parliament House.

The man told Ten News: "I don't think they've broken any laws - but morally, they're bankrupt.

"It's a culture of men who think they can do whatever they want."

More to come

Originally published as Liberal staffers 'filmed sex acts at Parliament House'

More Stories

editors picks federal politics parliament house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Data reveals more than $81.4m in lost super across CQ

        Premium Content Data reveals more than $81.4m in lost super across CQ

        Information More than $81.4 million in lost and unclaimed super is sitting in 17,338 unused accounts across the region.

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        Motoring Wet weather and roads don’t always mix well – Here’s what you need to know about...

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health Two in Qld ICUs with COVID-19 as Australia begins Phase 1B rollout