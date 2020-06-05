Libraries flick digital switch as Wi-Fi service sparked

Isaac Regional Council librarian Kim Doyle shows how visitors can access the library’s online resources via the free Wi-Fi service.

SWAP your books for bars, as Isaac Regional Council rolls out free Wi-Fi in its libraries.

Mayor Anne Baker said library visitors could download up to 500MB a day to their wireless device.

“Accessing Wi-Fi is essential to the way we live and this is just another way we’re making our regional communities more connected, more modern, and better places to work and play,” Cr Baker said.

Isaac Regional Council libraries will provide all visitors free Wi-Fi access.

The Wi-Fi will be available during opening hours from 7am-7pm Monday to Friday to both members and non-library members, she said.

The new library initiative comes as it throws open its doors as coronavirus restrictions ease.

“It’s great to see our communities back in our libraries and now residents can discover so much more than just books,” Cr Baker said.

