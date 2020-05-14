Life after lockdown is finally beginning

IT’S finally here. Life after lockdown is beginning to take shape with the Queensland Governments Roadmap to easing restrictions hitting Stage 1 on Friday.

It is now a game changer for local businesses who have been ticking along during these challenging and tough times.

What better way to show your support for our great local businesses than to get out and spend some money with them.

Catch up with your friends and family at one of our many restaurants, cafes, pubs, (max 20) for locals only.

Pack a picnic from your favourite cafe and head off into the many wonderful national parks, stunning lakes, fossick for a fortune, or just enjoy a drive along one of our many great touring routes.

Central Highlands region has been designated as part of the ‘Outback region’ where special consideration has been given in relation to the lifting of restrictions.

This means, local residents of the Central Highlands Regional Council region can travel up to 500kms within this Outback region, and residents of other Outback Council boundaries can visit us.

To make sure you make the most of your outings the Emerald Visitor Information will be opening up on Friday from 10am to 4pm weekdays and 10am to 2pm on weekends, ensuring you get the best advice and information you need for a fantastic day out.

You will find guides to “Queensland’s Sandstone Wilderness” National Parks, “Explore Sapphire Gemfields” Guide and Sapphire Gemfields Treasure Trail Map and of course our Central Highlands Visitor Guide and Touring Map, and if you want to visit our neighbours in other “Outback” regions we have their information also.

Make sure you search for “Roadmap to easing Queensland’s restrictions” for all the latest “step down approach to COVID-19” advice online. Once you understand these then download our guides and maps from www.centralhighlands.com.au

Keep dreaming of your favourite places and have a chat with our fantastic local ambassadors at the Visitor Information Centre on how best to tick off your bucket list.

With “Volunteers Week” coming up, don’t forget to thank them for their wonderful service and advice.

But most of all, get out and about, enjoy, be safe, keep your distance (1.5m) and wash your hands.