Life-changing: Terminal cancer inspires 45kg weight loss

Issy Lascelles has lost 45kg after undergoing a sleeve gastrectomy to speed up her weightless journey. Picture: Supplied.

Since coming to terms with a terminal cancer diagnosis and making the decision to make the most of her life, Issy Lascelles has lost 45kg and is more determined then ever.

Ms Lascelles was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 18 while on a European holiday in 2017 and after chemotherapy failed her diagnosis was upgraded to terminal in 2019.

After her first round of chemotherapy Ms Lascelles put on 67kg in 11 weeks and was at her heaviest, 167kg, after a stem cell transplant last year.

Ms Lascelles, who decided to undergo a sleeve gastrectomy to speed up her weightless journey six months ago, said the weight loss had changed her life.

"One of the things I really struggled with before surgery was I was exhausted all the time and getting out of bed was a struggle whereas now I wake up at 8am and I feel like I can just do that with not a lot of effort.," she said.

"I base my progress off how I feel, and I have more energy, my clothes fit me differently and I can do more at gym and walk further.

"You've just got to appreciate the smaller things because those smaller things everyday are the things that make big things in six months' time."

The Woombye resident said she hoped to lose another 30kg in the next six months, to reach her goal weight a year after her surgery.

"I'm halfway there and I know I have another half to go, but that's OK because I'm excited to see where I am in another six months because so much has change in this last six months," she said.

Issy Lascelles is appreciative o the little things after losing 45kg. Picture: Supplied.

Ms Lascelles said her cancer diagnosis made her value her life and fashioned a strong desire to travel and create memories, something she can now do comfortably.

"My weight was hindering what I wanted to do, getting on a plane was uncomfortable, going on a road trip was uncomfortable and I want to go do those things, so when I came out of hospital I made a choice basically the day of that I had to lose weight," she said.

"I said, 'I can't live like this'."

The 22-year-old will leave on an around Australia road trip on April 3, 2021.

"I love the idea of I'm just going to go, and I'll be home when I'm home," she said.