Life is a journey and she loves it

Name: Sophie McMaster

Occupation: Regional services co-ordinator, Central Highlands Development Corporation

Age: 27

Marital status: In a relationship

Children: None

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

For people to slow down. Life's about the journey, not the destination and all of that...

Sophie and her sister. Contributed

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Visiting 45 countries and still counting.

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world, what laws would you make?

Make National Aunty Day a public holiday.

4. What is the best advice you have ever received?

Fly like an eagle but never forget the direction of your nest.

5. How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why?

In the snow, my mental age reduces to about 5 but if you're asking my work colleagues apparently they would say 37!

A precious memory with her sister and grandmother. Contributed

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Working in social impact.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Road trips to Victoria to visit family.

It inspired the words I still live by - take the path less travelled.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you?

Rain on a tin roof... or my niece saying "Auntyyyyyyy”.

FAMILY LOVE: Sophie with her mum, sister and her sister's children. Contributed

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

Val de Vie, October 2018

10. Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents as a collective, my sister, my grandparents - also a collective.