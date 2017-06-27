Lifting weights and spirits

THERE'S a new group at Emerald PCYC reaping the benefits of exercise and lifting the spirits of those around them.

A new program at the gym is allowing members over the age of 60 to access one-on-one time with instructor Nicole Mclean.

Branch manager Sergeant Julia Henderson said programs at the gym encouraged both young and old to keep moving with tailored sessions to meet the needs of members.

"On Monday mornings we have a bus load of seniors come in from Springsure, we also supervise them and teach them how to use the equipment,” she said.

"Nicole makes sure everyone is using the right technique and has the guidance they need.

"Their wonderful high spirits are contagious as they all seem to love being here and getting some exercise. Everyone is always smiling, and laughing, they clearly enjoy being fit and active.”

The program which started only four weeks ago is already proving a success with anywhere up to 10 people attending.

"The session is growing each week,” Sgt Henderson said.

"We're hoping it will continue to grow and encourage anyone who is interested to come along, the sessions are open to everyone from the age of 60.”

With an age range of 60-89 years, and an average of 74, there's no stopping the gym members attending these sessions.

Sgt Henderson said there was also an abundance of benefits to come from a the unique program.

"Clearly there's social benefits, engaging with each other, there's also the physical, mental health and well being advantages,” she said.

Lola McGilvray attended her first session this week and was delighted at the experience.

"I was told how good the session was and thought I'd give it a go as well,” she said.

"It's fantastic, you use all different types of equipment for different areas of the body and the staff provide wonderful support.”

The seniors program at Emerald PCYC is open to anyone who would like to join. Cost is $6 to sign up as a senior member and $6 for each Monday session.