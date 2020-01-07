Light rain overnight in Central Highlands

RAIN: A good chance of more rain remains today after some light rain during the night.

SMALL amounts of rain fell broadly over the Central Highlands last night, watering parts of Emerald, Clermont and Moranbah.

Emerald Airport got 1.6mm, Clermont 1.8mm and Moranbah just 0.8mm.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said that today was the best chance for more rain.

“This afternoon and this evening in Emerald North, Clermont, Moranbah,” he said. “But it’s all isolated, hit-and-miss stuff unfortunately.

“That’ll clear out tomorrow with temperatures returning back into the high 30s with lots of sunshine.”

After tomorrow, normal conditions are expected to resume.

“It’ll be hot and sunny from Thursday right through into the weekend, getting even hotter on Friday and Saturday as we approach 40 degrees,” the spokesman said.

“The next chance of rain’s not until Sunday or Monday next week, after today.”

Fire danger is currently high.