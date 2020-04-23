Light up the dawn Anzac Day South Burnett service

LIGHT UP THE DAWN: People across the country are being urged to pay their respects by lighting up their driveways this Saturday at 6am. (Picture: File)

IT WAS 1919 when the last Anzac Day service was cancelled and now 101 years on it's happened again as a result of the current coronavirus situation.

Although we are being urged to stay home, the Light Up The Dawn initiative is allowing people across the country to still pay their respects.

Light Up The Dawn is a country-wide initiative to stand on your driveway with a candle or torch at 6am, April 25, for a minute's silence.

Murgon RSL sub branch president Trevor Williamson said it's so important to still pay respects.

"It's disappointing we can't pay our respects in the usual way, however the Light Up The Dawn campaign has been receiving great support across the state," Mr Williamson said.

"You are able to register through the RSL QLD website for light up the dawn and so far there has been over 10,000 registered, which is great to see.

"I will be putting on my jacket and medals and playing the last post, national anthem and having a minute's silence for those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving for our country."

The QLD RSL website also has downloadable recordings of the last post, acknowledgement of country, the ode and national anthems.

One Nanango resident, Charmaine Hobday has created posters to stick up around town to encourage locals to join in on the service.

The poster contains the following message:

I want to invite all neighbours, friends and residents of the Nanango shire to join me as one united front at 6am on Anzac Day, by standing in silence for one minute in their driveways with a torch or candle to honour the soldiers and god for the freedom we have today. Nothing daunted those brave men and a virus should not separate our spirits or deter our hearts. Lest We Forget.

Kingaroy residents Bill and Pam Hendry are also urging their neighbourhood to take part in the Light Up The Dawn service.

The Hendrys have organised the Last Post to be played on Cowie Drive in Kingaroy and encourage everyone to come and join in.

To find out more information about the Light Up The Dawn campaign visit the QLD RSL website.