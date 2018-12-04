Light up your house this season

STREETS around the region have turned on the Christmas charm with lights and decorations on full display, now it's time for the houses light up.

The much-loved Light Up Your Town competition is back for 2018 thanks to the partnership of Central Highlands Regional Council, CQ News and 4HI Radio.

The annual competition encourages residents and businesses to adorn their premises with Christmas lights and decorations, creating a display for the entire community to enjoy in a bid to claim bragging rights and lots of great prizes.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said the competition is a wonderful way for everyone to spread some festive cheer.

"Driving around town to see the displays has become a special part of the festive season for many families and we are very proud to be a part of that,” he said.

"It doesn't matter how big or small your display is, it's all about getting involved in the holiday spirit.”

Cr Hayes said the lead up to Christmas was also a great time for residents to shop locally and support the region's business community.

"There are plenty of fantastic shops right here in our backyard for all your presents,” he said.

"Let's help make everyone's Christmas great this year by choosing local.”

To be in with a chance this year, enter the Light Up Your Town competition by completing the online entry form on council's website by visiting centralhighlands.

qld.gov.au/luyt/or fill out the printed version in this Friday's CQ News.

Prizes for best residential displays will be awarded in each of the Central Highlands' 13 communities.

In addition, overall winners will be announced for the Best Business/ Community Organisation Display and the Emerald-based Beryl Callaghan Spirit of Christmas Award.

Cr Hayes reminded residents to be safety conscious when setting up and pulling down lights, and to ensure all electrical equipment is in good working order.

Entries will close at 5pm on Monday, December 10, with judging taking place on December 11 and 12. Winners will be announced on December 14.

For more information on categories and the conditions of entry visit council's website.