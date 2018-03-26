Menu
Like brother, like sister

Generic photo of the playing football, during the AFL qualifying final between the Richmond Tigers and the Carlton Blues at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, Sep. 8, 2013. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rebecca Singh
by

Australian Rules: Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe is a chance to make his debut for the GWS Giants this Sunday after a tough three years.

Keeffe received a two-year drug ban in 2015 and was delisted by Collingwood in 2017.

He signed with GWS in November and may run onto the field in GWS's clash with the Western Bulldogs tomorrow.

Lachlan's father Matt will travel to Sydney in the hope to watch Lachlan play.

"Collingwood were great to him and he has since become a better young man," he said.

Lachlan is not the only professional AFL player in his family.

 

ON THE BALL: Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe and Jessy Keeffe meet before the AFLW GWS GIANTS and Brisbane Lion game.
Sister Jessy was drafted to the AFLW Brisbane Lions squad last year.

Jessy will not play in today's grand final, and Matt said her goal was to play next year.

"She is hoping to survive at a national level because as the competition grows there is no guarantee she will be drafted," he said.

"Jessy hasn't played senior footy since being drafted with the Lions but she has been improving and is a strong tough woman."

Matt admitted the sports-loving family did not know a lot about AFL.

"Before Lachlan got involved we couldn't even spell AFL but we experts now," he said.

"Myself and my wife Karen are proud of all our kids.

"We have always told them it is not about where you get but giving your best."

Jessy is still new to the sport, but Matt said she had determination.

"She has always had a love for sport but she has fallen in love with AFL," he said.

"Jessy has made sacrifices and still works full-time to support herself.

"She has a great attitude and has been working very hard."

The AFLW grand final will kick off at 11.35am and GWS v Western Bulldogs will start at 12.10pm.

Gympie Times

