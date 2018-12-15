More than 1000 without power as storms hit southeast

The 4.12pm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology showing a number of severe storms heading east across southeast Queensland.

The 4.12pm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology showing a number of severe storms heading east across southeast Queensland.

MORE than 1000 properties were without power after a line of storms swept through southeast Queensland on Friday evening, with storm systems still impacting several regions across the state late in the night.

The storms saw 50mm of rainfall in just 30 minutes in some regions.

Most of the southeast power outages were in the Logan council region, with more than 960 properties remained without power at midnight.

Areas with considerable outages include Jimboomba and Cedar Vale with 785 and 162 customers affected, respectively.

More than 140 properties in the Somerset region were also without power at 10.45pm but this was reduced to 57 by midnight.

An Energex spokesperson said the outages were the result of the storms sweeping through and urged the public to remain safe in the upcoming wet weekend. Energex stated power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible.

The storms had passed through the southeast by 11.30pm, with the previous severe thunderstorm warning - issued for people in the Somerset and Moreton Bay regions - cancelled at 11.29pm.

The storms saw 50mm of rainfall in the 30 minutes to 9.10pm at Pohlmans Range (66mm in an hour) and 51mm fall in the 30 minutes to 6pm at West Haldon.

Thunderstorm approaching Brisbane from west. Credit Channel 7 Brisbane/Tich Johnson

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in place Friday evening for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 11.25pm for heavy rainfall which they said might impact Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall also remained late into the night for parts of state's far north.

The BoM said the warning, issued at 10.08pm, was for people in North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin forecast districts.

The storms hit as the state prepares for the potentially devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Owen.

The BoM's severe weather warning for the far north said: "Severe Tropical Cyclone Owen will move into the tropical interior on Saturday with heavy rainfall and damaging winds developing."

9.45pm: A line of severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and strong winds was continuing to move through southeast Queensland this evening.

The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding north of Brisbane over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Cherbourg, Gayndah, Wondai, Murgon, Mundubbera, Eidsvold and Kilcoy.

A total of 50mm has fallen in the 30 minutes to 9.10pm at Pohlmans range (66mm in 1 hour), while 51mm has fallen in the 30 minutes to 6pm at West Haldon.

The approaching storms at 7.11pm.

EARLIER: The Bureau of Meteorology warned that at 7pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Kingaroy, Mulgowie, Grandchester, Hatton Vale and Lake Boondooma. These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast to southeast. They are forecast to affect Proston, Rosevale, Harrisville, Rosewood, Marburg and Wondai by 7.35pm and Ipswich, Boonah, the area northeast of Kingaroy, Amberley, Murgon and Cherbourg by 8.05pm.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

It was reported that 49mm had fallen in the 30 minutes to 5pm at Bell and Amberley.

A Bureau of Meteorology warning issued at 4.12pm warned residents in the Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Western Downs, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane City Council areas to prepare for storms bringing damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rain.

The series of storms are attached to a trough system moving eastward.

Several storms were predicted to be moving in an easterly direction, including a severe thunderstorm which was forecast to impact Ipswich and Amberley Airport by 4.35pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology warning urged residents across southeast Queensland to ensure loose items are secured, pets are brought inside and to stay indoors if a storm approaches.