Police caught Gavin John West drink-driving for the sixth time.
Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

Darryn Nufer
25th Jan 2021 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
A linen factory floor manager caught drink-driving for the sixth time has been fined.

Gavin John West, 57, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that West returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 after being intercepted on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd on December 20.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said West's traffic history was "awful" with five previous drink-driving offences, the last being in 2016.

Mr Schubert convicted and fined West $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.

