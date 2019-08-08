Linking school with community

ALPHA State School staff and community have been working together in the past term to link our school with parents and the community.

Getting together to share breakfast

WITH the help of our Chaplaincy Committee and chappy Tony Dodge, we started a breakfast program two mornings a week.

Our parents come along some mornings to volunteer and just have a chat.

Breakfast program is a great way to create a community. Contributed

Having a breakfast is not just about providing food so that our brains are ready to learn, but is about our students, staff and parents chatting and creating a community.

It happens every Monday and Wednesday from 8.15am until 8.50am.

Great thanks goes to our chappy for being prepared to take on this extra activity.

There is great benefit as we have nearly three- quarters of our school there on these mornings.

We simply have toast, cereal and Milo.

If there are any community members who would like to donate to help us along, please contact Tony Dodge.

This is an initiative of our Parent/Community Engagement Team.

Reading program before school

ANOTHER initiative of the Parent/Community Engagement Team and the Literacy and Numeracy Team is to have parents and community members involved in a reading program before school.

Irene Arnold and Gail Peckett reading with Ivy Dyer and Sapphire Nicholas. Contributed

We have many volunteers who have given up their own time to come along and listen to students read.

This initiative gives students a caring adult to listen to them read and also connects the community to our school.

Thank you to the parents, community members and staff who make this possible.

LEARNING IS FUN: Anna Dyer reading with Yuri Grantham. Contributed

Dress-up days for fun and wellbeing

ALPHA State School has all the students enjoying joining in on the fun of dress-up days.

We've had State of Origin Day, Pyjama Day and Pink Day in term two.

Pictured right are our staff having their Friday sports competition with Year 9-10 students.

Students have enjoyed our dress-up days. Contributed

I think the teachers enjoy dressing up as much as the students!

This is an initiative of the Wellbeing Committee.

Hot Pot Night and disco a big success

OUR Parent/Community Engagement Team tried something different this past term.

We had a Classroom Walkthrough combined with a Hot Pot Night and the student disco.

GETTING TOGETHER: Our Hot Pot Night was well attended by students and their families. Contributed

It was a great success!

Although it was probably one of our coldest nights, we had at least 85 per cent of our families come along.

Parents got a grand tour of their child's classroom, we all enjoyed each other's cooking and the students enjoyed showing off their work.

We would also like to thank our local policeman Brian and Jericho policeman Luke for bringing the Blue Light Disco to our small school.

Students had a great time.