Lions Club markets cancelled, but work goes on

THE Emerald Lions Club’s markets have been cancelled for the second month in a row – a first in the memory of its president.

President Melita Corbin said the reopening of the markets would depend on the extent to which coronavirus restrictions are dialled back.

“We’ve had to cancel some in the past due to wet weather but we haven’t cancelled two in a row,” she said.

“It all depends on how everyone in the country acts this weekend as to how the restrictions are going to lift.”

Despite the restraints on social work at the moment, the club is still doing whatever it can to keep people safe and connected.

“We’re still doing our drought appeal in the background,” Ms Corbin said.

“We’ve got a few members who are self isolating who are quite elderly, so we’ve been doing grocery shopping for our own members sos they don’t have to leave the house.

“We’re also keeping in touch with the Neighbourhood Centre. If people need things like groceries brought to them, the Lions Club is on hand.”

Flea market chairman Debbie Shields said she hoped the markets would be back in June.

“We can’t hold meetings because of the crowd,” she said, “and we haven’t been able to hold functions or our flea markets.

“The people that do come to our markets, it would interfere with them, not being able to get out there and raise the money they normally do with their stalls.

“I just don’t know when they’re going to lift all the restrictions. Hopefully June.”