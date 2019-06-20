Lions club welcomes new crew

IT WAS a time for celebration when Emerald Lions Club recently elected one of its youngest members as this year's incoming president.

Melita Corbin said it was exciting to be chosen as this year's Emerald Lions Club president as she entered her 10th year as a Lion.

"Lions has been a part of my whole life since I was a child. Growing up in a Lions and Lioness family, for me I guess I thought I would always eventually do it and now the time has come,” Miss Corbin said.

"I'm one of the youngest members in our club, so that's exciting to bring forward fresh ideas and see where we can go.”

Miss Corbin said the changeover was a formal event held in June every year where the incoming board of directors was inducted.

"Our president steps back to our immediate past president and our new president steps in,” she said.

"Some years our board doesn't completely change based on everyone's commitments but generally you step up every year.

"You start at first year, then go to second year director, then third, second and first vice-president.

"We do have two committee members though on the board that weren't on the board previously.”

Some special guests also attended the changeover, such as first vice-district governor elect of 201Q4 Tim Hannay, which Miss Corbin said was a privilege for Emerald Lions Club.

"That was very exciting having someone in his position come out and be our inducting officer,” Miss Corbin said.

"I have met him a few times before through my family who are in Lions in Rockhampton.”

Another special guest was Australian Leo of the Year Ruth Spence, who holds the honour of being the first married Leo and first Leo with a child to hold this title.

"Ruth is a Leo in Rockhampton so that was very exciting and Emerald felt very privileged to have the Australian Leo of the Year at our changeover,” Miss Corbin said.

Central Highlands councillor Christine Rolfe also attended the proceedings.

"We normally have (Mayor) Kerry Hayes come and be our MC on the night but he was away in Sydney at a local government conference,” Miss Corbin said.

"It's always good to have that link with the Central Highlands Regional Council and with the local Lions club because we do a lot for the local area and the council supports us a lot.

"We always try and include them and it was really nice that Christine could come.”

Next on the cards for Emerald Lions Club is a new venue for the Lions' monthly markets.

"The Rotary club are building their all-abilities park, which is going to take up a fair amount of that park, especially during the construction phase,” MissCorbin said.

"So while construction is happening we will be moving the markets, but that's all to be confirmed once we have proper dates.”