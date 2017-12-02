Liquor Legends hits Emerald

CONVENIENCE: Liquor Legends store manager Wayne Buckley and sales assistant Demi Clarke are happy to offer Emerald shoppers a new option for their alcohol.

CONVENIENCE: Liquor Legends store manager Wayne Buckley and sales assistant Demi Clarke are happy to offer Emerald shoppers a new option for their alcohol. Aden Stokes

EMERALD shoppers now have another option to quench their thirst, with the opening of the Liquor Legends bottle shop at the main entrance of The Plaza.

Earlier in October, The Irish Village became one of the newest member of the ever-growing Liquor Legends banner group.

The Liquor Legends bottle shop officially opened on Thursday, October 26.

The Irish Village owner, Neale Parry, said he was thrilled to now offer loyal customers all the benefits that came with being a member of the Liquor Legends group.

"This is a very exciting moment for us and represents a new direction for The Irish Village,” Mr Parry said.

"Liquor Legends is a big and professional group and just enables us to be competitive in the market place.

"By joining up with Liquor Legends, we are able to offer customers with a greater range of products and competitive pricing.”

He said things were about to start ramping up with the introduction of extended trading hours, coming shortly.

"This will be another boost to the business, currently we must close at 5pm,” he said.

"We are going to be open seven days a week and will close the same time as the centre.”

As a member of the Liquor Legends group he said the hotel was now able to offer its customers a whole new range of benefits.

Customers now have the opportunity to join the Rewards program offered by Liquor Legends, allowing them to earn Rewards points with every single transaction.

These can be earned and redeemed in both the pub and bottle shop.

"The best part of the Rewards program is that it's completely free to join and, once you are a member, you never pay full price again,” he said.

"It's a unique rewards program, when people come into the hotel or the bottle shop we can sign them up as a rewards member, and every purchase patrons make at the Irish Village or Liquor Legends Emerald goes onto their card as points.

"These points can then be redeemed at either establishment, so certainly that is a big benefit for our clients.”

He said while the Rewards program was a genuine asset to his customers, it was not the only benefit that patrons should be expecting from the hotel.

"As a member of the Liquor Legends group, we now have access to a range of great products at lower prices, and the discounts are passed on to our customers,” he said.

"Other customer benefits of our joining the Liquor Legends group include personalised electronic communications for all Rewards members which lets you know about our incredible offers on all your favourite products, as well as access to the Liquor Legends smart phone app.

"The app gives customers access to exclusive special deals for app customers only, allows them to check their points balance and locate their nearest Liquor Legend outlet.”

He said the The Irish Village joining the Liquor Legends group represented a new beginning for the outlet.

"Since January this year, my wife Vicki and I have completed the refurbishment of the Irish Village, we have built the beer garden and we have put a lot of time and effort into the business,” he said.

"Our new focus is offering our customers an industry leading rewards program and providing great prices to members, on top of the great customer service that we are already known for.

"The business has been continuously moving forward, the addition of the Liquor Legends bottle shop just adds to it and we are looking forward to the future.”