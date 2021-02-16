Menu
Lisa Wilkinson takes a guess on what Meghan Markle’s baby could be called (The Project)
News

Lisa cracks harsh royal baby joke

by Bianca Mastroianni
16th Feb 2021 5:36 AM

No matter how far they go, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will never be able to truly escape the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the exciting news that they are expecting their second child.

As the well wishes rolled in, it didn't take long formedia outlets like The Project to poke fun at what the couple might call their unborn child - with Lisa taking the opportunity to make a pointed joke.

"She looks very pregnant. That's obviously happened very, very quickly. What do you think the chances are of that kid being called Andrew?"

Lisa Wilkinson cracked a hilarious joke about the potential baby name. Picture: Channel 10
RELATED: Piers slammed for response to baby news

The butt of the joke is Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son who has faced multiple allegations over the past several years about sexual assault.

He had strong links to the late Jeffrey Epstein who was found guilty of similar charges.

The happy news from Meghan and Harry was revealed on Sunday US time by the couple in a surprise statement.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in the statement, according to Today.

The announcement comes exactly 37 years after Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Prince Harry, on Valentine's Day in 1984.

It is not yet known when baby number two is due to arrive, with other details remaining under wraps, although the Duke and Duchess released an intimate, black-and-white photo along with the announcement that shows Meghan cradling a visible baby bump.

